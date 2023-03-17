Friday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 69-67 loss to Tennessee.

LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30, the Lady Tigers secured their signature win of the season, a 76-68 home victory.

The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

LSU has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

LSU Performance Insights