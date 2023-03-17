A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) hit the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 138th.

The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (66.6).

When Kansas State totals more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Montana State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 155th.

The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Montana State is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is posting 75 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (76.7).

When playing at home, the Wildcats are surrendering 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than on the road (80.6).

In home games, Kansas State is draining one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than on the road (7.7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

Montana State is scoring more points at home (82.2 per game) than away (69.1).

The Bobcats give up 63.2 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.

At home, Montana State sinks 7.8 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Oklahoma W 85-69 Bramlage Coliseum 3/4/2023 @ West Virginia L 89-81 WVU Coliseum 3/9/2023 TCU L 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Montana State - Greensboro Coliseum

Montana State Schedule