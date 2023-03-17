When the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday at 7:35 PM ET, Drew Timme and Rayshon Harrison will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Gonzaga's Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Gonzaga topped Saint Mary's (CA) 77-51. With 18 points, Timme was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 18 6 2 0 0 0 Malachi Smith 14 3 2 0 0 2 Nolan Hickman 12 2 2 0 1 4

Grand Canyon's Last Game

In its most recent game, Grand Canyon beat Southern Utah on Saturday, 84-66. Its high scorer was Harrison with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rayshon Harrison 31 8 8 2 0 5 Gabe McGlothan 21 3 2 1 0 2 Noah Baumann 16 7 1 1 0 5

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme is tops on his team in both points (20.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also posts 3.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Anton Watson is putting up 11.3 points, 2.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Julian Strawther puts up 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nolan Hickman leads his team in assists per contest (3.2), and also posts 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Rasir Bolton is averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan is the Antelopes' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he produces 12.8 points and 0.9 assists.

The Antelopes receive 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Chance McMillian.

The Antelopes receive 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Noah Baumann.

Yvan Ouedraogo is posting 5.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 20.3 6.6 2.5 0.3 0.7 0 Anton Watson 12.4 6.1 2.8 2 0.9 0.4 Julian Strawther 16.4 3.7 2.1 1 0.8 2 Nolan Hickman 8.7 2.8 2.6 1 0.4 1.6 Malachi Smith 9 4.2 1.7 0.8 0.1 0.8

Grand Canyon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)