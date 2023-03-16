Utah State vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:40 PM. The contest airs on TNT.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Missouri matchup in this article.
Utah State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Utah State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-1.5)
|155.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Utah State (-1.5)
|155.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Utah State (-2)
|155
|-125
|+105
Utah State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Utah State is 21-12-0 ATS this season.
- In the Aggies' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Missouri has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this year.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Utah State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (18th-best).
- The Aggies have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +30000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Utah State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
- The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
