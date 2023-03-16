The 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) hit the court in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest begins at 9:40 PM on CBS. Louisiana is a heavy, 11.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 4-13 matchup in the East Region. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 136.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 136.5 points in 20 of 28 outings.

Louisiana's matchups this season have a 147.8-point average over/under, 11.3 more points than this game's total.

Louisiana has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Louisiana has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Louisiana has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 8 25.8% 71.8 149.8 58 127.8 133.6 Louisiana 20 71.4% 78 149.8 69.8 127.8 143.1

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

Louisiana has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Ragin' Cajuns have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 78 points per game are 20 more points than the 58 the Volunteers give up.

Louisiana is 14-11 against the spread and 23-7 overall when it scores more than 58 points.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 16-15-0 8-4 14-17-0 Louisiana 16-12-0 0-0 15-13-0

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Louisiana 14-2 Home Record 14-0 4-6 Away Record 7-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

