How to Watch Louisiana vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest begins at 9:40 PM.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 48.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 36.9% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana has put together a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.9% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at ninth.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78 points per game, 20 more points than the 58 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Louisiana is 15-1 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Louisiana scores 85.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.8.
- In 2022-23 the Ragin' Cajuns are conceding 7.5 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (74.9).
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana knocks down fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 67-49
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/5/2023
|Texas State
|W 64-58
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/6/2023
|South Alabama
|W 71-66
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Amway Center
