Friday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-8) and Southern Lady Jaguars (16-14) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on March 10.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Jaguars secured a 64-37 win over Prairie View A&M.

Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 68, Southern 54

Southern Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Alabama State Lady Hornets 75-63 on March 2.

Southern has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 266) on March 2

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 14

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 18

69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on February 11

64-37 over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on March 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Performance Insights