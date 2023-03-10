Friday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (21-8) and Southern Lady Jaguars (16-14) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on March 10.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lady Jaguars secured a 64-37 win over Prairie View A&M.

Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Southern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jackson State 68, Southern 54

Southern Schedule Analysis

  • In their best win of the season, the Lady Jaguars defeated the Alabama State Lady Hornets 75-63 on March 2.
  • Southern has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 266) on March 2
  • 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 14
  • 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 18
  • 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on February 11
  • 64-37 over Prairie View A&M (No. 271) on March 9

Southern Performance Insights

  • The Lady Jaguars put up 57.5 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a -92 scoring differential and have been outscored by three points per game.
  • Southern scores more in conference action (60.3 points per game) than overall (57.5).
  • The Lady Jaguars are putting up more points at home (65.7 per game) than on the road (51.3).
  • At home, Southern concedes 56.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 64.6.
  • The Lady Jaguars are scoring 59.9 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 57.5.

