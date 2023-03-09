SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) versus the Lamar Cardinals (20-11) at The Legacy Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of SE Louisiana. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lions took care of business in their last game 60-58 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday.
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Lions picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.
- SE Louisiana has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 4
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on January 12
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 21
- 60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 8
- 66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game to rank 233rd in college basketball and are allowing 54.4 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.
- SE Louisiana is putting up 61.1 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (62.6).
- The Lions are averaging 68.6 points per game this season at home, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (58.3).
- In 2022-23, SE Louisiana is ceding 48.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 58.9.
- The Lions have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.5 points more than the 62.6 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.