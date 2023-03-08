The Dallas Mavericks (34-32) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the New Orleans Pelicans (31-34) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN, BSNO, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played 27 games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has a 30-35-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those games.

New Orleans has a record of 9-23, a 28.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 27 40.9% 114.1 228.2 113.2 226.8 223.8 Pelicans 27 41.5% 114.1 228.2 113.6 226.8 229

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total twice.

This season, New Orleans is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-21-0 ATS (.382).

The Pelicans score an average of 114.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 113.2 the Mavericks allow.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, New Orleans is 22-11 against the spread and 24-9 overall.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 24-41 13-30 38-28 Pelicans 30-35 14-21 33-32

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Pelicans 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-11 23-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-9 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 16-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-10 24-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-10

