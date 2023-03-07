Tulane vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-12) at Dickies Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-61, with East Carolina coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Green Wave's last contest on Monday ended in a 61-52 win over Cincinnati.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Carolina 63, Tulane 62
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- On February 15, the Green Wave captured their best win of the season, a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.
- Tulane has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Pirates are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-50 at home over SMU (No. 80) on February 15
- 64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on February 25
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 129) on December 7
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on January 11
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 146) on February 12
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave put up 67.0 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per outing (65th in college basketball). They have a +214 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
- Tulane scores fewer points in conference play (58.8 per game) than overall (67.0).
- At home the Green Wave are scoring 69.6 points per game, 6.9 more than they are averaging away (62.7).
- Tulane gives up 55.5 points per game at home, and 65.2 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Green Wave are putting up 56.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 67.0.
