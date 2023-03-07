McNeese vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest features the Lamar Cardinals (18-11) and the McNeese Cowgirls (12-18) squaring off at The Legacy Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-59 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.
The Cowgirls took care of business in their most recent matchup 87-82 against New Orleans on Monday.
McNeese vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 71, McNeese 59
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Cowgirls defeated the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 75-67 on February 4.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on February 4
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 264) on January 26
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 298) on January 14
- 65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 298) on February 23
- 68-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 315) on March 1
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls have a -132 scoring differential, falling short by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 303rd in college basketball.
- McNeese scores fewer points in conference action (63.7 per game) than overall (65.2).
- At home the Cowgirls are scoring 69.9 points per game, 10.4 more than they are averaging on the road (59.5).
- In 2022-23 McNeese is giving up 6.9 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (72.5).
- While the Cowgirls are posting 65.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 62.3 points per contest.
