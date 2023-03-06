Monday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (8-19) and McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Cowgirls defeated the Privateers 68-56 on Wednesday.

New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 66, McNeese 65

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers' best win this season came against the SE Louisiana Lions, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Privateers brought home the 59-42 win at home on January 28.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 6-12 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5

62-61 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on February 25

65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 315) on February 11

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 322) on January 21

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 342) on November 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

New Orleans Performance Insights