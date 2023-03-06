How to Watch the McNeese vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, starting at 2:30 PM.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 64.5 points, it is 6-6.
- New Orleans has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.
- The Cowgirls score 64.5 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.5 the Privateers give up.
- When McNeese scores more than 66.5 points, it is 10-3.
- McNeese is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 65-60
|Sharp Gymnasium
|2/25/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|L 67-50
|University Center (LA)
|3/1/2023
|New Orleans
|W 68-56
|The Legacy Center
|3/6/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|The Legacy Center
