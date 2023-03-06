Monday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (8-19) against the McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of New Orleans. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Cowgirls beat the Privateers 68-56 on Wednesday when they last played.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 66, McNeese 65

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a 69-34 win on January 26. It was their best victory of the season.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 264) on February 4

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 298) on January 14

65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 298) on February 23

68-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on March 1

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 322) on January 5

McNeese Performance Insights