Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-11) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16) squaring off at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Techsters are coming off of a 69-62 win over Florida International in their most recent game on Thursday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida Atlantic 62

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters picked up their best win of the season on January 5 by securing a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, the No. 84-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Louisiana Tech has five losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on February 23

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on December 29

71-52 over George Washington (No. 171) on November 27

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 206) on February 16

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on January 11

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights