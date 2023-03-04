Saturday's game that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-19) against the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Grambling. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Tigers head into this game after a 55-50 loss to Alabama A&M on Thursday.

Grambling vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 64, Alabama State 62

Grambling Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 258 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 66-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 265) on February 4

59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on February 27

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on November 18

61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on February 25

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 9

Grambling Performance Insights