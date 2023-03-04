Grambling vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (9-19) against the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Grambling. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Tigers head into this game after a 55-50 loss to Alabama A&M on Thursday.
Grambling vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Grambling vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 64, Alabama State 62
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 258 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 66-60, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 265) on February 4
- 59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on February 27
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on November 18
- 61-46 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on February 25
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 9
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -186 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.1 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).
- On offense, Grambling is putting up 58.1 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (56.1 points per game) is 2 PPG lower.
- The Lady Tigers are scoring 57 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (55.4).
- In 2022-23, Grambling is allowing 60.9 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 61.7.
- The Lady Tigers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 55.2 points a contest compared to the 56.1 they've averaged this year.
