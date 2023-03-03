The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

Georgia has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.

The Lady Tigers score 84.8 points per game, 27.2 more points than the 57.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.

LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 57.6 points.

LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Lady Bulldogs make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule