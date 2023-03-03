How to Watch the LSU vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (27-1) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
LSU vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs score an average of 67.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 57 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- Georgia is 20-9 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- Georgia has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 57 points.
- The Lady Tigers score 84.8 points per game, 27.2 more points than the 57.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
- LSU is 27-1 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
- LSU's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 47.2% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Lady Bulldogs make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida
|W 90-79
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 82-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/3/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.