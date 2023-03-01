Wednesday's contest features the Memphis Lady Tigers (18-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (17-11) facing off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse (on March 1) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 victory for Memphis.

The Green Wave's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 64-56 win over East Carolina.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Tulane vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 68, Tulane 61

Tulane Schedule Analysis

Against the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Green Wave registered their best win of the season on February 15, a 52-50 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tulane is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on February 25

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 124) on December 7

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 134) on January 11

77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 136) on January 21

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 136) on February 12

Tulane Performance Insights