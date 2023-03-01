A battle featuring one of the best squads in the Western Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the second-place Dallas Stars (31-16-13) host the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (20-30-9).

You can see the Stars try to defeat the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSAZX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL 11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 156 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 192 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 3-3-4 (45.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 60 35 38 73 47 45 0% Jamie Benn 60 24 29 53 31 36 59.8% Roope Hintz 52 25 27 52 27 17 52.2% Joe Pavelski 60 14 37 51 35 25 52.7% Miro Heiskanen 57 7 35 42 43 37 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 3.5 goals per game (208 in total), 24th in the league.

With 157 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players