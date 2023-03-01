McNeese vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (10-18) and the New Orleans Privateers (8-18) matching up at The Legacy Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Cowgirls enter this contest on the heels of a 67-50 loss to SE Louisiana on Saturday.
McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 66, New Orleans 65
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Cowgirls took down the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 75-67 on February 4.
- McNeese has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on January 26
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on January 14
- 65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 23
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on January 5
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 14
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (304th in college basketball).
- In conference action, McNeese tallies fewer points per game (63.4) than its overall average (64.4).
- The Cowgirls are posting 70.0 points per game this year at home, which is 10.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.5).
- McNeese is surrendering 66.4 points per game this season at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (72.5).
- The Cowgirls have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 59.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.6 points fewer than the 64.4 they've scored this year.
