The Dallas Stars (31-16-12) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (23-31-5) on February 27 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SNP, and SN1.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSW, SNP, and SN1 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-280) Canucks (+235) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 23-15 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -280 or shorter.

The Stars have a 73.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 25 of 59 games this season.

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 188 (16th) Goals 196 (11th) 151 (3rd) Goals Allowed 234 (31st) 40 (16th) Power Play Goals 45 (8th) 31 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (31st)

Stars Advanced Stats

In Dallas' past 10 contests, it went over once.

The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 188 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 151 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +37 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

