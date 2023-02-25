McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at University Center (LA) has the SE Louisiana Lions (17-9) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (10-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-54 win as our model heavily favors SE Louisiana.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cowgirls secured a 65-60 victory over Houston Christian.
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, McNeese 54
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on February 4, the Cowgirls picked up their best win of the season, a 75-67 road victory.
- McNeese has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 14
- 65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 278) on February 23
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 5
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 14
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls put up 64.9 points per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (303rd in college basketball). They have a -132 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- McNeese has averaged 0.6 fewer points in Southland games (64.3) than overall (64.9).
- In 2022-23 the Cowgirls are scoring 9.9 more points per game at home (70.0) than away (60.1).
- At home McNeese is allowing 66.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than it is away (72.9).
- While the Cowgirls are scoring 64.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 61.8 points per contest.
