The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4), who have won four straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN3) on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Raiders' 74 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 60.8 the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.

When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 66.2 points, it is 18-2.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.

Louisiana Tech has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 56 points.

Louisiana Tech is 15-9 when it allows fewer than 74 points.

This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders give up.

The Lady Raiders make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Schedule