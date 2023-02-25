Grambling vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Al Lawson Center has the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-18) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Grambling, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Lady Tigers' last outing on Saturday ended in a 54-50 loss to Southern.
Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Grambling vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 64, Florida A&M 61
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 265 in our computer rankings, on January 2 by a score of 66-60, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rattlerettes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 163rd-most defeats.
- Grambling has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 269) on February 4
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 318) on November 18
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 9
- 63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 11
- 76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on January 4
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are being outscored by 8.2 points per game, with a -203 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.0 points per game (332nd in college basketball), and allow 64.2 per contest (174th in college basketball).
- Grambling has averaged 2.4 more points in SWAC action (58.4) than overall (56.0).
- The Lady Tigers are scoring more points at home (57.9 per game) than away (54.7).
- At home, Grambling concedes 61.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 63.4.
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 55.9 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points their than season average of 56.0.
