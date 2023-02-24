UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The UL Monroe Warhawks (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-19, 3-14 Sun Belt) on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UL Monroe (-5.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UL Monroe (-4.5)
|129
|-
|-
|Tipico
|UL Monroe (-5.5)
|128.5
|-
|-
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 12 out of the Warhawks' 27 games this season have hit the over.
- Arkansas State has compiled an 11-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.
