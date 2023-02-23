Thursday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (16-10) against the SE Louisiana Lions (17-8) at Montagne Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-60 in favor of Lamar. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lions secured a 66-55 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, SE Louisiana 60

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lions took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 59-51 on February 4.

SE Louisiana has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on January 12

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 21

66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 18

84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on December 13

63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 5

SE Louisiana Performance Insights