SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (16-10) against the SE Louisiana Lions (17-8) at Montagne Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-60 in favor of Lamar. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lions secured a 66-55 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 61, SE Louisiana 60
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lions took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 59-51 on February 4.
- SE Louisiana has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on January 12
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 21
- 66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 18
- 84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on December 13
- 63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +209 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 62.7 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are giving up 54.4 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, SE Louisiana has scored 60.9 points per game in Southland play, and 62.7 overall.
- The Lions average 68.7 points per game at home, and 58.0 on the road.
- At home SE Louisiana is giving up 47.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than it is on the road (59.4).
- The Lions are posting 64.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.7 more than their average for the season (62.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.