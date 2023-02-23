Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (28-31) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-29) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSNO
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 115 - Pelicans 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- In the 2022-23 season, the Raptors (28-30-1 ATS) and the Pelicans (28-30-1 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.
- Toronto covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 41.2% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (12.5%).
- Both Toronto and New Orleans games have gone over the point total 54.2% of the time this season.
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 19-15, while the Pelicans are 10-20 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New Orleans is 11th in the league on offense (114.9 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.5 points conceded).
- At 25.7 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.
- The Pelicans are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
- New Orleans attempts 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 65.6% of its shots, with 74.5% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.