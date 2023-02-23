LSU vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Memorial Gymnasium has the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-61 win for heavily favored LSU.
The Lady Tigers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 90-79 win over Florida.
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 79, Vanderbilt 61
LSU Schedule Analysis
- On January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory at home.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).
- LSU has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 16
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 29) on January 23
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on February 2
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 19
- 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 29
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +742 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.6 points per game. They're putting up 85.3 points per game, third in college basketball, and are giving up 56.7 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.
- LSU has averaged 8.2 fewer points in SEC play (77.1) than overall (85.3).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Tigers are averaging 12.5 more points per game at home (89.1) than away (76.6).
- At home, LSU concedes 53.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 63.3.
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 78.2 points per contest, 7.1 fewer points their than season average of 85.3.
