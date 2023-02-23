The New Orleans Pelicans, with Larry Nance Jr., hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Nance, in his most recent game (February 13 win against the Thunder) put up four points.

In this piece we'll dive into Nance's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Larry Nance Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 9.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 8.0 Assists -- 1.9 1.8 PRA -- 15.9 18.8 PR 12.5 14 17 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Larry Nance Jr. Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Larry Nance Jr. has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.5% of his team's total makes.

The Pelicans rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have allowed 26 per game, 25th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are 17th in the league, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Larry Nance Jr. vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 20 10 5 1 2 1 1

