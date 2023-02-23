Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Ingram put up 25 points in his last game, which ended in a 120-102 loss versus the Lakers.

In this article we will break down Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.4 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.6 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.0 PRA 34.5 32.3 33 PR 29.5 27.4 28 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.9



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Raptors

Ingram has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Raptors are 10th in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2022 29 10 11 8 0 2 1 1/9/2022 35 22 5 4 1 0 0

