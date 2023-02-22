UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Warhawks' last outing was an 84-82 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 63
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- The Warhawks' best win this season came against the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks took home the 73-71 win on the road on January 7.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Red Wolves are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
- UL Monroe has 10 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 267) on December 29
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 19
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on January 28
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks have a -162 scoring differential, falling short by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 188th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.
- UL Monroe scores fewer points in conference play (64.1 per game) than overall (64.7).
- At home, the Warhawks score 69.2 points per game. On the road, they average 58.2.
- UL Monroe gives up 66.7 points per game at home, and 76.5 away.
- In their last 10 games, the Warhawks are putting up 64.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than their season average (64.7).
