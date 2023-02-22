Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Warhawks' last outing was an 84-82 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 63

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks' best win this season came against the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Warhawks took home the 73-71 win on the road on January 7.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Red Wolves are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

UL Monroe has 10 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 267) on December 29

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 19

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on January 28

UL Monroe Performance Insights