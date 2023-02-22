The Dallas Stars (30-15-12, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5, winners of three straight). The contest on Wednesday, February 22 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-CHI.

The Stars have a 3-2-5 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 21 total goals (three power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.0%) while allowing 21 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Stars 5, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-435)

Stars (-435) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-3.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 4-12-16 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 30-15-12.

In the 18 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-9 record (good for 19 points).

In the nine games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 4-2-6 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Stars are 25-5-4 in the 34 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 54 points).

In the 15 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-2-5 to register 21 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 17-8-4 (38 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 25 games. The Stars went 10-7-8 in those contests (28 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.47 31st 2nd 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.62 27th 16th 32.1 Shots 26.8 31st 14th 31.2 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 12th 22.9% Power Play % 17% 27th 4th 83.6% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 22nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-CHI

TNT and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.