Saturday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (11-13) and Grambling Lady Tigers (7-17) matching up at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Jaguars head into this contest on the heels of a 70-52 victory against Texas Southern on Monday.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 61, Grambling 59

Southern Schedule Analysis

Against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on January 9, the Lady Jaguars picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-63 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 110th-most in the nation.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 11

65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 28

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on January 14

56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 309) on November 17

55-49 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 7

Southern Performance Insights