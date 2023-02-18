Saturday's contest between the Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (6-17) at Prather Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Northwestern State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Demons are coming off of a 65-50 loss to SE Louisiana in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 64, New Orleans 61

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Demons took down the No. 177-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Lamar Cardinals, 54-52, on January 28, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Northwestern State has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).

Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 246) on February 11

59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 26

62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 316) on January 12

79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 10

76-64 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on January 14

Northwestern State Performance Insights