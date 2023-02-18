Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-16, 5-9 Southland) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-5 Southland) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Stopher Gym. The game airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word matchup.
Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nicholls State Moneyline
|Incarnate Word Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nicholls State (-11.5)
|143.5
|-600
|+430
|PointsBet
|Nicholls State (-11)
|143.5
|-714
|+475
|Tipico
|Nicholls State (-10.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends
- Nicholls State has compiled an 8-12-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Colonels' 21 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Incarnate Word is 15-9-0 ATS this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times this season.
