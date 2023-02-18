The Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland) aim to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Northwestern State vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline DraftKings Northwestern State (-10.5) 151 -675 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Northwestern State (-12.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered nine times in 23 chances against the spread this year.

The Privateers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

Northwestern State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

So far this season, 15 out of the Demons' 26 games have hit the over.

