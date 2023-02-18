Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-16) clashing at The Legacy Center (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

Last time out, the Cowgirls lost 69-45 to Incarnate Word on Thursday.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 68, McNeese 59

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls' best win this season came in a 75-67 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on February 4.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, McNeese is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 14

69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 26

71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 5

76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 14

77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on January 19

McNeese Performance Insights