Saturday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-10) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-13) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Techsters earned a 57-44 win over North Texas.

Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 64, Charlotte 63

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 5, the Lady Techsters beat the Rice Owls (No. 95 in our computer rankings) by a score of 79-74.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

71-52 over George Washington (No. 155) on November 27

62-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on December 29

81-66 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on January 11

57-44 on the road over North Texas (No. 202) on February 16

76-65 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on February 9

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights