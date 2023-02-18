Saturday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-11) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-17) matching up at First National Bank Arena (on February 18) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for Louisiana.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns secured a 57-46 victory against UL Monroe.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 67, Arkansas State 60

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns took down the Houston Cougars (No. 76-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-48 win on November 7 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisiana is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

The Red Wolves have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on January 7

61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on January 19

54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on November 27

68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 26

60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 202) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Performance Insights