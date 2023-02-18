Saturday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (11-13) and Grambling Lady Tigers (7-17) squaring off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

Last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 67-60 to Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Grambling vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Grambling vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 61, Grambling 59

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Alabama State Lady Hornets, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers secured the 52-51 win on the road on February 4.

Grambling has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 2

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on November 18

71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 9

63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 11

76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on January 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Grambling Performance Insights