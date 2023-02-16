UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (15-11) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-18) clashing at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-52 victory for heavily favored Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Warhawks are coming off of a 108-82 loss to Troy in their most recent game on Saturday.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 74, UL Monroe 52
UL Monroe Schedule Analysis
- When the Warhawks beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked No. 226 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 81-66, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- UL Monroe has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).
UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-71 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 7
- 69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 28
- 69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on December 19
UL Monroe Performance Insights
- The Warhawks are being outscored by 5.9 points per game with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (190th in college basketball) and allow 70.7 per outing (317th in college basketball).
- Offensively, UL Monroe is averaging 64.1 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (64.8 points per game) is 0.7 PPG higher.
- At home, the Warhawks are posting 11.7 more points per game (69.9) than they are when playing on the road (58.2).
- Defensively, UL Monroe has played better in home games this year, giving up 66.1 points per game, compared to 76.5 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Warhawks have been scoring 64.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 64.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
