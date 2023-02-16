SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (15-8) and Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-13) matching up at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Lions' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 90-52 victory against Nicholls.
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 65, Northwestern State 57
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Lions' best win this season came against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in our computer rankings. The Lions took home the 59-51 win at home on February 4.
- SE Louisiana has 11 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on January 12
- 63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 5
- 78-68 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on November 11
- 72-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 9
- 72-50 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 2
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 62.5 points per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 54.5 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential and outscore opponents by eight points per game.
- In Southland action, SE Louisiana has averaged 2.3 fewer points (60.2) than overall (62.5) in 2022-23.
- The Lions are scoring more points at home (68.7 per game) than away (56.8).
- In 2022-23 SE Louisiana is conceding 12.7 fewer points per game at home (47.9) than on the road (60.6).
- Over their past 10 games, the Lions are posting 61.5 points per game, one fewer point than their season average (62.5).
