The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) after victories in 15 straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 70.9 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 55.7 the Lady Tigers allow.
  • Ole Miss has a 20-5 record when giving up fewer than 85.8 points.
  • Ole Miss is 20-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.
  • The Lady Tigers put up 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels allow.
  • LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
  • LSU's record is 20-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 47.7% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
  • The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Georgia W 82-77 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/5/2023 @ Texas A&M W 72-66 Reed Arena
2/12/2023 @ South Carolina L 88-64 Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Ole Miss - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/19/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.