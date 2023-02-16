Thursday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-15) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-10) at 7:30 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 65-61 win for North Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lady Techsters won their last game 68-56 against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Louisiana Tech 61

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters' signature win this season came in an 81-66 victory over the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 11.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Eagles are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 64th-most losses.

Louisiana Tech has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25

79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5

67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26

61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14

71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights