Tulane vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Tulane Green Wave (14-11) against the SMU Mustangs (15-7) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Tulane, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Green Wave enter this contest following a 69-67 win over Tulsa on Sunday.
Tulane vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Tulane vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 71, SMU 59
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- The Green Wave's best victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Green Wave picked up the 64-50 road win on January 17.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tulane is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 117) on February 12
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11
- 71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave have a +195 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball and are allowing 61.1 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.
- Tulane is averaging 59.6 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 9.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.9).
- In home games, the Green Wave are scoring 6.3 more points per game (71.1) than they are in road games (64.8).
- In home games, Tulane is giving up 12.1 fewer points per game (55.8) than when playing on the road (67.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Green Wave have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 59.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.
