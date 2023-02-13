Monday's contest features the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-16) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-13) facing off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center (on February 13) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Grambling.

The Lady Tigers head into this game after a 63-57 win against Texas Southern on Saturday.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Prairie View A&M 63

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the No. 263-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas Southern Lady Tigers, 63-57, on February 11, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Lady Tigers have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 4

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 264) on February 4

66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 2

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 18

71-57 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 21

Grambling Performance Insights