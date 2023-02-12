The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) will try to extend a 24-game win run when they host the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Lady Tigers have won 23 games in a row.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • LSU is 23-0 when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 48.3 points, LSU is 23-0.
  • The Gamecocks average 28 more points per game (82.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (54.3).
  • South Carolina has a 24-0 record when putting up more than 54.3 points.
  • South Carolina is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 86.7 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (33.2%).
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 48% from the field, just 18% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/30/2023 Tennessee W 76-68 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/2/2023 Georgia W 82-77 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/5/2023 @ Texas A&M W 72-66 Reed Arena
2/12/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Ole Miss - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/19/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

