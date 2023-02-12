LSU vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) versus the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-53 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Lady Tigers' last game on Sunday ended in a 72-66 victory over Texas A&M.
LSU vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 75, LSU 53
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 76-68 victory on January 30 against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- LSU has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 110th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on February 2
- 67-48 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 8
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 19
- 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 29
- 87-55 over Oregon State (No. 53) on December 18
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +746 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.4 points per game. They're putting up 86.7 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 54.3 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.
- In conference action, LSU is averaging fewer points (77.9 per game) than it is overall (86.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Tigers average 90.6 points per game. Away, they score 76.5.
- At home LSU is allowing 52.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is away (56.5).
- While the Lady Tigers are scoring 86.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 78.8 points per contest.
