The Northwestern State Demons (17-8, 9-3 Southland) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-14, 7-4 Southland) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Demons have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
  • Northwestern State is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 283rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 275th.
  • The Demons put up 74.9 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 71.4 the Lions give up.
  • When Northwestern State puts up more than 71.4 points, it is 13-2.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • Northwestern State puts up 77.7 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.
  • In home games, the Demons are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (67.6) than on the road (75.9).
  • Northwestern State is draining 9.9 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (9 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).

Northwestern State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Houston Christian W 94-76 Sharp Gymnasium
2/4/2023 @ Lamar W 72-68 Montagne Center
2/9/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 88-82 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
2/11/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Prather Coliseum
2/16/2023 SE Louisiana - Prather Coliseum
2/18/2023 New Orleans - Prather Coliseum

