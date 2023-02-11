Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-11) matching up at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisiana Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
Last time out, the Lady Techsters won on Thursday 76-65 over Florida International.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 72, Florida Atlantic 53
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters' best win this season came in an 81-66 victory against the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 11.
- Louisiana Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25
- 79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5
- 67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26
- 61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14
- 71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters have a +113 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball and are allowing 60.7 per outing to rank 80th in college basketball.
- On offense, Louisiana Tech is putting up 63.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (65.7 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
- The Lady Techsters are averaging 69.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (59.8).
- Louisiana Tech cedes 60.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.8 in road games.
- The Lady Techsters have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 65.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points fewer than the 65.7 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.